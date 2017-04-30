Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Now Covered by CSFB

CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a focus stock rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.08.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 2,062,377 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s market cap is $1.93 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

