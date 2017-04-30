Criteo SA (CRTO) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Cowen and Company Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Criteo SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Criteo SA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Criteo SA from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. 728,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Criteo SA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company earned $225 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo SA will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo SA news, Director James Warner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $46,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 95,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $4,986,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,412,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,453,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,750 shares of company stock worth $30,617,752. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,731,000 after buying an additional 269,288 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Criteo SA by 92.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 256,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Criteo SA by 121.3% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 300,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo SA

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

