Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 17th (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s (NASDAQ:CRSP) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 17th. Crispr Therapeutics AG had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Crispr Therapeutics AG’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Crispr Therapeutics AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,252 shares. The firm’s market cap is $677.57 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $180,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,852.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,912 shares of company stock worth $1,724,098 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Novo A S bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at $4,524,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at $7,541,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at $11,882,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter valued at $14,389,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics AG Company Profile

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

