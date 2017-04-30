Cree, Inc. (CREE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Williams Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 1.22% on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,509 shares. Cree has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm’s market cap is $2.15 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $341.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/cree-inc-cree-rating-reiterated-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,990.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.