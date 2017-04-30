Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts Give Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) a $135.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $135.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,499 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $142.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 41.90%. The firm earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post $6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/credit-suisse-group-ag-analysts-give-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-a-135-00-price-target-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $606,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 33,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $4,354,619.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,557.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.2% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $431,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 372,690.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,646,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.