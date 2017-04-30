Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 15th

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSE:CIK) opened at 3.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.