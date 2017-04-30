Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSE:CIK) opened at 3.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/credit-suisse-am-inc-fund-inc-cik-announces-0-02-monthly-dividend.html.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.