Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News stories about Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Acceptance Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 203.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $221.10.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.53. Credit Acceptance Corp. had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post $18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CACC. Stephens set a $170.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,371,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $4,257,232.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,479,673 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

