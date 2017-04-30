Creative Planning Purchases 151 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) opened at 94.48 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $15.87 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm earned $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $9,418,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $4,786,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

