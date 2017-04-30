Creative Planning Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Western Union Company were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 536,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 456,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) opened at 19.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Western Union Company had a return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from The Western Union Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. The Western Union Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of The Western Union Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

