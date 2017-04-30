Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) opened at 13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business earned $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.75%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In related news, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $514,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $3,845,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

