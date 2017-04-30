Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) by 246.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fairmount Santrol Holdings were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMSA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,581,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 2,252,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,583,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after buying an additional 1,136,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,207,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,049,615 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,017,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 770,839 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) opened at 5.16 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.16 billion. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company earned $140.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Fairmount Santrol Holdings’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FMSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Fairmount Santrol Holdings from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fairmount Santrol Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

About Fairmount Santrol Holdings

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

