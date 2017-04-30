Crane (CR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

News coverage about Crane (NYSE:CR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crane earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 65 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,962 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Crane has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 15,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,159,725.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Curran sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $899,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,987 shares of company stock worth $5,681,325. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

