CPI Card Group (PMTS) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPI Card Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 96,008 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

PMTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

