Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.444 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, Director Lamberto Andreotti sold 34,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 952,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,733,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $463,819.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,443.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

