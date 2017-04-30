Coty Inc (COTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Coty, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes beauty products. The company’s operating division consists of Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional and OPI. Coty, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Coty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 4,708,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. Coty has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s market capitalization is $13.34 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Greerson Greene Mcmullen acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 4,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,910,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,568,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,862,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,248,307 shares of company stock worth $78,918,928 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coty stock. Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Coty comprises 0.8% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

