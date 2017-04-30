Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following March Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 6% during the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $190.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,948 shares of company stock worth $20,932,141. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.52. 2,364,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $138.57 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 649 put options on the company. This is an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 265 put options.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post $5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

