Cormark Weighs in on Cenovus Energy Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.62.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 13.61 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $11.34 billion. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, insider Alan Craig Reid acquired 9,800 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,588.00. Also, Director Brian Charles Ferguson acquired 3,600 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $256,868.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

