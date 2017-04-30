Control4 Corp (CTRL) Short Interest Update

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,082 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 1,042,168 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 154,934 shares. Control4 Corp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of -0.97.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm earned $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. Control4 Corp had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Control4 Corp’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $59,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jefferson Dungan sold 66,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $1,008,175.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,697.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,678 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Control4 Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Control4 Corp by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Control4 Corp by 20.2% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 90,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Control4 Corp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Control4 Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Control4 Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Singular Research started coverage on Control4 Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Control4 Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Control4 Corp

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

