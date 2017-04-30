CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.41. The business earned $462.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.18 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.86 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) opened at 15.18 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KLR Group dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Alvin R. Carpenter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Lally-Green purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $42,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $807,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

