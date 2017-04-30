CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.15 Million

Analysts expect CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) to post $644.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CONSOL Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.5 million to $682.95 million. CONSOL Energy reported sales of $558.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will report full-year sales of $644.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONSOL Energy.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $462.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.18 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KLR Group cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.87.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded down 1.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 5,112,442 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.48 billion. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.34.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Maureen Lally-Green bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $42,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $698,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $807,605. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $4,707,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 226.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 99,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 68,870 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

