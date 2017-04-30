ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.4 Million

Analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce sales of $18.4 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.63 million to $19.55 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $20.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $18.4 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.28 million to $86.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.29 million to $101.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business earned $21.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 73.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

In related news, Director Philipp Lang sold 137,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $1,186,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cerveny sold 3,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $30,657.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,277. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) opened at 5.62 on Friday. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $246.27 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

