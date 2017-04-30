Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.24% of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 44.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. by 49.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) opened at 14.01 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company’s market cap is $329.98 million.

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $139 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Comtech Telecomm. Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

About Comtech Telecomm. Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

