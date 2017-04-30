Comstock Mining (LODE) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) has been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Mining earned a daily sentiment score of -0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) traded down 0.1095% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.1825. 292,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $34.20 million. Comstock Mining has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Mining will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

