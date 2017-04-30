Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 508,261 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 911,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,991,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter worth $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) opened at 27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business earned $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.59 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $463,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Rosser sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $75,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,154 shares of company stock worth $225,621. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

