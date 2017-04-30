Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce sales of $66.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63 million and the highest is $68.02 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $69.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $66.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263 million to $276.6 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.4 million to $298.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 3,939 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $109,543.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,754 shares in the company, valued at $521,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,154 shares of company stock worth $225,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter worth about $212,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 925,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 246,844 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 107.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,645 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

