Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 188,677 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 43.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

