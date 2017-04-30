Companhia Paranaense de Energia (elp) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:elp) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) opened at 9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.94.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.62. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in the Brazilian State of Parana. The Company also provides telecommunications and other services. Its segments are Power generation and transmission (GET), Power distribution and sales (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS and Holding Company (HOL).

