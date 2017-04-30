Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (CBD) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (NYSE:CBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR (NYSE:CBD) opened at 22.55 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.99 billion.

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao-ADR

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores principally under the trade names Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Super, Minimercado Extra, Assai an the neighborhood shopping mall brand Conviva.

