Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 42,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.58%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, insider Andy D. Waters sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $35,319.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,568 shares in the company, valued at $71,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

