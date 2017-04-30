Vetr Inc. Downgrades Community Health Systems (CYH) to Sell

Vetr lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $8.62 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Community Health Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 2.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,350 shares. The company’s market cap is $954.91 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.32. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/community-health-systems-cyh-downgraded-to-sell-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 737,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.