Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm earned $741 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.06 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,418 shares. Comerica has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 15,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $1,032,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Duprey sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $4,001,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,035 shares of company stock worth $6,980,465. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,058,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,001,000 after buying an additional 609,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Comerica by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,529,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,354,000 after buying an additional 92,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $283,880,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,024,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after buying an additional 119,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eton Park Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $140,887,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

