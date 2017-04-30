Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Boosted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $110,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.4% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 15,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $589,154.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,142.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $89,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

