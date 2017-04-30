Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $399.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.91 million and the lowest is $392.7 million. Columbia Sportswear Company reported sales of $388.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will report full-year sales of $399.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear Company.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm earned $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.82 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other Columbia Sportswear Company news, EVP Thomas B. Cusick sold 30,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Cusick sold 14,024 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $820,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,760 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,366. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 56.62 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

