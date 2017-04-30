Columbia Banking System (COLB) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Banking System earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) opened at 39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business earned $111.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.72 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

In other news, CAO Barry Ray sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $38,671.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/columbia-banking-system-colb-getting-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.