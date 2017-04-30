Colfax Corp (CFX) Receives $36.45 Average PT from Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Colfax Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Colfax Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colfax Corp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Colfax Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,601,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,348,000 after buying an additional 580,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax Corp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,791,000 after buying an additional 1,519,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colfax Corp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,734,000 after buying an additional 416,548 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,953,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,751,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,073,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 863,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.52. Colfax Corp has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.83 million. Colfax Corp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Colfax Corp (CFX) Receives $36.45 Average PT from Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/colfax-corp-cfx-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

About Colfax Corp

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.