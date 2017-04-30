Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a leading manager of income-oriented equity portfolios and specializes in common and preferred stocks of REITs and utilities, as well as other preferred securities. Based in New York City, the firm serves individual and institutional investors through a wide range of open-end funds, closed-end funds and separate accounts. “

CNS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corp downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sidoti started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) traded down 1.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,639 shares. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francis C. Poli sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $479,993.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,525.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 89.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

