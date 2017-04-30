Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company earned $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.31 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,639 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,507.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francis C. Poli sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $479,993.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,525.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

