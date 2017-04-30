CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group raised CoBiz Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) traded down 5.36% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 135,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. CoBiz Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40 million. Analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, COO Richard J. Dalton sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $90,241.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Page sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $99,682.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,709.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,407 shares of company stock worth $610,156. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CoBiz Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CoBiz Financial by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

