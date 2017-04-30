Coach Inc (COH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Coach’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coach to post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) opened at 39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.49. Coach Inc has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

COH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded Coach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Coach from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

