CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of CNOOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CNOOC by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 20.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) traded up 1.44% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 115,722 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $112.32 and a 12-month high of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1161.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.961 per share. This is a positive change from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments.

