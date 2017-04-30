CME Group Inc (CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.19. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 42.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm earned $913 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.54.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $294,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,931 shares of company stock worth $1,576,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 270,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1,660.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.87. 971,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.88. CME Group has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

