ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at FBR & Co

ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) had its price objective trimmed by FBR & Co from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“MYCC reported 1Q17 adjusted EBITDA of $43.7M (versus FBR/consensus of $43.4M/ $43.6M). Additionally, MYCC announced the result of its strategic alternatives review: The board determined not to pursue a strategic transaction at this time and to continue executing its three-pronged growth strategy, focused on organic growth, reinvention, and acquisitions. MYCC reiterated FY17 guidance for revenue of $1.095B–$1.135B (versus FBR/consensus of $1.107B/$1.119B) and adjusted EBITDA of $255M–$265M (versus FBR/consensus of $259.5M/$260.1M). We continue to like the industry’s largest country club portfolio, and we are aggressive buyers on the pullback of the strategic review, not leading to an outright sale of MYCC.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MYCC. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of ClubCorp Holdings from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ClubCorp Holdings to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClubCorp Holdings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) traded down 0.74% on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 936,198 shares. The stock has a market cap of $884.08 million, a PE ratio of 224.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. ClubCorp Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/clubcorp-holdings-inc-mycc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-fbr-co-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYCC. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 900,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ClubCorp Holdings by 20.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,188,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ClubCorp Holdings by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc, incorporated on November 10, 2010, is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.