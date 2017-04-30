Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cloud Peak Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) opened at 3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.04.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $195.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 19.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

CLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBR & Co raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/cloud-peak-energy-cld-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.