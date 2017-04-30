Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce sales of $704.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cliffs Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.07 million to $770.5 million. Cliffs Natural Resources reported sales of $496.2 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cliffs Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $704.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.6 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cliffs Natural Resources.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company earned $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) traded up 0.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,806,162 shares. Cliffs Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Cliffs Natural Resources Company Profile

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

