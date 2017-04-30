Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.75. Clearwater Paper Corp posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper Corp.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Clearwater Paper Corp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. Vetr raised Clearwater Paper Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Paper Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,031,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) traded down 1.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,308 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Clearwater Paper Corp Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

