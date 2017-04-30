Citizens Financial Group Inc (cfg) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:cfg) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

