Citigroup Inc (C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.32. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.37 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other Citigroup news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 565,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 31,784,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Citigroup also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the average daily volume of 3,113 call options.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

