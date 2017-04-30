Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.03 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $544,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Chambers sold 295,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $10,066,024.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,220,581 shares in the company, valued at $41,572,988.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 953,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 249,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 64,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,461,746 shares. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $34.53. Cisco Systems also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,727 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average daily volume of 554 put options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

