Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,069,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $95.55. Exxon Mobil also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of 178% compared to the average volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

